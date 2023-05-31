Update 31.05.23

- Add exhaust smoke to the Chevette.
- Fixed collision bug on Chevette.
- Fixed the turbo sound that did not work during gear changes.
- Add more hints in the menu panel.
- Add system to lift the window manually on Chevette and MB 1313.
Hard Life Game update for 31 May 2023
