Hard Life Game update for 31 May 2023

Update 31.05.23

Build 11362592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add exhaust smoke to the Chevette.
  • Fixed collision bug on Chevette.
  • Fixed the turbo sound that did not work during gear changes.
  • Add more hints in the menu panel.
  • Add system to lift the window manually on Chevette and MB 1313.

