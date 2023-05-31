What's in this update?

-Added prompts to save on turn 1 after battle prep

-Armored units (the Knight, Holy Knight, and Raider classes) now receive 3 less damage when their HP is full.

-New Gold Knife weapon for Thief and Assassin classes only

-New spell effects for Gust, Gale, Tornado, Sky Dance, and Soul Lantern weapons

-New weapon icons for Blaze, Meteor, Gust, Gale, Bolt, Tempest, Radiance, Illuminate, Purify, and Judgment

I'm hoping the buff to armored units makes them more interesting to face and improves the versatility of the newest secondary character added in the last patch: Rune. (Check the official guide for information on how to recruit him, or find him on your own.) As of this patch, no two weapons share an icon or (other than physical weapons) animation anymore.

If you haven't yet, please consider reviewing the game! Getting to 10 reviews greatly improves the chances of Steam recommending the game.

Improved controller and Steam Deck functionality are still a work in progress; thanks for your patience! I know these are features that people really want to see.

Reach out to let me know what other features you'd like to see!

Yours,

CB