Patch B.0.1.3 - 05/31/2023

We got some UI improvements to clarify some things, fixed an odd chat flicker bug, and more!
Improvements
• Fixed odd flickering that occurred when a chat message is added to the chat list.
• Turned on autodisplay of patch notes.
• Friends Chat now respects the font to use based on Chat Settings.
• The Accept Game Invite confirmation dialog will now also hide the lobby code if Settings has been set to hide lobby codes.
• Added official Town of Salem 2 Discord link to settings
• Changed fullscreen/windowed mode to a dropdown from a button in settings
• Added text to near the exit game and return to home buttons in settings.
• Updated Prosecutor achievement that was not obtainable anymore after Admirer rework
• Added a generic You Died animation when your character is killed at night.
• Fixed an issue where Hosts in non-custom games could not left-click a role in the Role Deck to open the role card for review.
• Friends and Notifications sounds will no longer play when access to Friends is not allowed, such as during active games when your character is alive.
Changed files in this update