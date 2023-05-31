Patch B.0.1.3 - 05/31/2023

We got some UI improvements to clarify some things, fixed an odd chat flicker bug, and more!

Improvements

• Fixed odd flickering that occurred when a chat message is added to the chat list.

• Turned on autodisplay of patch notes.

• Friends Chat now respects the font to use based on Chat Settings.

• The Accept Game Invite confirmation dialog will now also hide the lobby code if Settings has been set to hide lobby codes.

• Added official Town of Salem 2 Discord link to settings

• Changed fullscreen/windowed mode to a dropdown from a button in settings

• Added text to near the exit game and return to home buttons in settings.

• Updated Prosecutor achievement that was not obtainable anymore after Admirer rework

• Added a generic You Died animation when your character is killed at night.

• Fixed an issue where Hosts in non-custom games could not left-click a role in the Role Deck to open the role card for review.

• Friends and Notifications sounds will no longer play when access to Friends is not allowed, such as during active games when your character is alive.