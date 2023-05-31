Post-Release Update #5

Share · View all patches · Build 11362424 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 19:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Dear builders,

It’s high time for the Update #5!

Changelog

🔴 Added

Mac and Linux versions support.

Pillars. These new tiny nodes will help you reroute your links in various new ways.

Main menu and multi-saves.

Quick build panel. Now you can build new Storages and Pillars, without accessing the build menu.

Resource zone tiles removal. Now any fields left unattended will slowly disappear.

🟡 Fixed

Build menu now correctly sets to the last opened tab.

No more game audio, while the game is not in focus.

Find icon resolution.

Cursor actions in fullscreen mode.

🟢 Reworked

"Reset Progress" button removed from Pause menu. Now you can delete your save from Main Menu.

Copy button for building multiple nodes moved from L Ctrl to L. Shift.

Changed Refresh Rate (Hz) in resolution settings.

Besides, you'll be able to get the game with a discount of 20% May 31-June 14, don't miss that chance!

Thank you for playing Masterplan Tycoon and sharing your feedback to make the game better!

