Masterplan Tycoon update for 31 May 2023

Post-Release Update #5

Dear builders,

It’s high time for the Update #5!

Changelog

🔴 Added
  • Mac and Linux versions support.
  • Pillars. These new tiny nodes will help you reroute your links in various new ways.
  • Main menu and multi-saves.
  • Quick build panel. Now you can build new Storages and Pillars, without accessing the build menu.
  • Resource zone tiles removal. Now any fields left unattended will slowly disappear.
🟡 Fixed
  • Build menu now correctly sets to the last opened tab.
  • No more game audio, while the game is not in focus.
  • Find icon resolution.
  • Cursor actions in fullscreen mode.
🟢 Reworked
  • "Reset Progress" button removed from Pause menu. Now you can delete your save from Main Menu.
  • Copy button for building multiple nodes moved from L Ctrl to L. Shift.
  • Changed Refresh Rate (Hz) in resolution settings.

Besides, you'll be able to get the game with a discount of 20% May 31-June 14, don't miss that chance!

Thank you for playing Masterplan Tycoon and sharing your feedback to make the game better!

