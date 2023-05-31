Post-Release Update #5

Dear builders,
It’s high time for the Update #5!
Changelog
🔴 Added
- Mac and Linux versions support.
- Pillars. These new tiny nodes will help you reroute your links in various new ways.
- Main menu and multi-saves.
- Quick build panel. Now you can build new Storages and Pillars, without accessing the build menu.
- Resource zone tiles removal. Now any fields left unattended will slowly disappear.
🟡 Fixed
- Build menu now correctly sets to the last opened tab.
- No more game audio, while the game is not in focus.
- Find icon resolution.
- Cursor actions in fullscreen mode.
🟢 Reworked
- "Reset Progress" button removed from Pause menu. Now you can delete your save from Main Menu.
- Copy button for building multiple nodes moved from L Ctrl to L. Shift.
- Changed Refresh Rate (Hz) in resolution settings.
Besides, you'll be able to get the game with a discount of 20% May 31-June 14, don't miss that chance!
Thank you for playing Masterplan Tycoon and sharing your feedback to make the game better!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1644500/Masterplan_Tycoon/
