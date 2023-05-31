Hawken Reborn Patch Notes - Version 0.1.0.2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Pilots,

Our latest patch endeavoured to fix a number of known issues and some UI tweaks. As always, make sure to join our Discord to leave any and all feedback you have for Hawken Reborn.

Fixed Issues

Gameplay



After destruction, some enemy weapons should no longer remain floating

Pilots will no longer clip through Renegade Asteroids

The payload's shields and health should now update accurately in real-time

In-game mouse sensitivity should now be unaffected by external DPI settings

Players should no longer be soft locked during FE4's tutorial after restarting the game

During the second Story Arch Mission (A0E2), progression will no longer be blocked if a pilot does not collect a corroded metal node

Patrol Mode



Random encounters difficulty will now scale up along with the zone Threat Level

Playing certain missions several times in a single Patrol Mode will no longer reset the mission's Threat Level to the zone's base Threat Level

Threat Level increases for random encounters will now factor in a Pilot's activities that impact the * Threat Level of the Zone, such as taking down enemies, completing content etc.

Issues with loading times/delays in starting Patrol mode should now be fixed

Players attempting to go in and out of Patrol following completion of A0E4 and FE4 should no longer be stopped from progressing through gameplay

UI/Messaging

Players should no longer see debug messaging when assembling a platform in the workshop

Nyx's text during the tutorial has been revised to avoid confusion

Fixed some missing text strings in the hangar for weapons, thrusters, and platforms

Missing Scrip will now correctly display during the Mission Complete menu

Elements of leftover submenu elements should no longer appear in the hangar

Players should no longer see references to the "beta" on in-game messaging

Misc.

Pressing TAB during the AEO2 Mission where Sun Mi prompts you to hit tab to open mission details no longer goes straight to the settings menu

The "QUIT GAME" option is now available from the mech pad settings

Players accessing the game on a new account should no longer fail to reconnect to servers after restarting the game

Pilots should no longer be stuck in an infinite loading screen that requires a restart to fix

Additional bolts tightened and gears greased

