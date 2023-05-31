Major performance patch - 0.63

Share · View all patches · Build 11362328 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 18:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Hello conquerors,

With today's patch our main focus is two most commonly issues raised by you - to improve the performance and GPU utilization and to fix issues with the saves that could result issues during exploration.

What we have done to improve the performance?

We decided to focus on two areas - game scalability and GPU utilization.

In order to have the game running with high frame rate on various machines we are introducing Dynamic Resolution. There are 3 presets: 30, 60 and 120 FPS. The game will adjust the internal rendering resolution on the fly in order to meet the desired frame rate.

Another area is an introduction of an Ultra graphic preset. It is set on by default, and the main difference are the dynamic unit portraits which are disabled on lower tiers. Use it whenever you need an FPS boost.

The third option addresses stream tearing and GPU utilization by introducing V-sync (vertical synchronization). This option sets the game frame rate according to the refresh rate of your screen, eliminating tearing and reducing the GPU load on higher tier graphic cards.

What kind of performance gains are achievable?

The biggest gains are visible on our Nvidia GT 1030 testing rig, capable now of running Tower of Chaos at 1080p (dynamic resolution) at 60 FPS on a high graphical settings at High 1080p with around 85% of GPU utilization (jump from 15-20 on a similar settings before).

On our RTX 3080Ti laptop testing rig GPU utilization on an ultra preset with 1440p 120 Hz dynamic resolution is now around 68-73%.

As a result we can now comfortable decrease the minimum system requirements - and you should be able to have 30 FPS on anything higher than GTX 650 from 2012.

Check out the full list of fixes:

Fixed an issue with save file which could result in bugs during exploration

Added V-sync option in the menu

Added "Ultra" graphic preset. High preset has now fixed units portraits, resulting in huge FPS bump

Added dynamic resolution with 3 presets in the options menu

Fixed issues with god item increasing the humber of available units

Fixed issues with emblems

Fixed an issue with wrong character portrait during one of the tutorial dialogues

Thank you for your support and let us know how it run after patch.