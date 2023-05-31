- Fixed a whole buncha bugs that crept into the last update.
Puzzle Wizards update for 31 May 2023
1.44 Release Notes - Sit a Third Spell
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344822 Depot 2344822
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344823 Depot 2344823
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344824 Depot 2344824
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update