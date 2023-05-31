 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Quatro! update for 31 May 2023

May 31 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11362189 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed player select not working on clients
  • Fixed potential issue where selection wont clear on new match
  • Fixed player visuals not updating on clients on discard
  • Fixed bots bullying host players (though it was kindof funny ngl)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158271 Depot 2158271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link