- Fixed player select not working on clients
- Fixed potential issue where selection wont clear on new match
- Fixed player visuals not updating on clients on discard
- Fixed bots bullying host players (though it was kindof funny ngl)
Quatro! update for 31 May 2023
May 31 Hotfix
Patchnotes
