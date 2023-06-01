 Skip to content

Epic Roller Coasters update for 1 June 2023

New Map: Kelimutu!

Epic Roller Coasters update for 1 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

For those who seek great adventures and like to discover new places around the world, we have great news! You will experience the sensation of visiting extraordinary places from your couch with another one of the new roller coasters inspired by real locations.

We gladly present you a brand new ride through a beautiful volcanic region! Where people like to enjoy nature, to camp and photograph the incredible natural beauties of that place rounded by beautiful thermal lakes. Colorful and fast, it’s a perfect experience for those who love adrenaline.

Join your friends for this adventure, register the moments with some selfies and make sure to have fun! Just please, look out with the mountain bikers!

Don’t forget to also check out our social media for more updates!
[Facebook]
[Instagram]
[Discord]

Kind regards,
B4Team.

