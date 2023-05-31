[BETA] Update 4 Fixes v0.4-beta3

[BETA] This patch update is currently only available on the beta branch! It will be available on the default branch in a later update. Join our Discord if you want to learn how to swap branches on Steam, if you need help, or if you want to stay updated :)
Hey there!
In this patch, we've reworked the camera system (rotation, position, zoom, camera swapping) in the Creative mode.
Don't hesitate to contact us if you discover new bugs or if you have any feedback. Contact us using our Discord server or via the form accessible from the game's main menu.
See you soon, and thank you for your feedback :)
CREATIVE
- Updated and improved editor camera zoom and rotation using the mouse wheel (rotation: mouse wheel click + move, zoom: ctrl + mouse wheel scroll)
- Removed arrow and ctrl + wasd shortcut keys (replaced by the new system using the mouse wheel)
- Added a camera button over the frequency graph to allow the user to swap from game to editor camera easily and to understand easily which camera is currently active
- Update the help panel based on the new changes
- Updated game camera and editor camera icons
Changed depots in beta branch