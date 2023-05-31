[BETA] Update 4 Fixes v0.4-beta3

Share · View all patches · Build 11362182 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 18:09:16 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

[BETA] This patch update is currently only available on the beta branch! It will be available on the default branch in a later update. Join our Discord if you want to learn how to swap branches on Steam, if you need help, or if you want to stay updated :)

Hey there!

In this patch, we've reworked the camera system (rotation, position, zoom, camera swapping) in the Creative mode.

Don't hesitate to contact us if you discover new bugs or if you have any feedback. Contact us using our Discord server or via the form accessible from the game's main menu.

See you soon, and thank you for your feedback :)

CREATIVE