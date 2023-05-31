v0.66.36 - New trait, Scarecrow, Landing Pad Customization + QoL

Hi!
I've released a few updates over the past days/weeks, here's what's new in v0.66.36.
Landing pads can now be customized
A new Barista trait was added, and the Bartender trait is improved to work with coffee makers in addition to bars.
A new decorative, Scarecrow, was added which has a minor effect.
You can now view power and pollution breakdowns.
Someone asked why the house interior is always tiny even when upgraded to three storeys. So house interiors are now improved and now go up to three storeys!
On the experimental branch, the house building system is now available to try! This system is still in a very early preview/prototype state. Do let me know your thoughts on this if you get to try it out.
9 extra grids were added to bird island
Many improvements were also made, such as inventory resizing, displaying of trait levels in schools, clone improvements, etc.
The changelog below will contain the full list.
Full changelog:
- Added new trait: Barista
- Bartender trait now works on Coffee Machines in addition to Bars
- Added new decoration building: Scarecrow
- Landing Pads can now be customized
- House interiors have been revamped. It now goes up to three storeys and gets bigger with neighbours
- Missions now get faster with Mysterious Gems' scavenging stat bonus
- Cost of some decorative decks reduced
- Clones should now work on other islands
- Hovering over the pollution bar now shows a breakdown of highest pollution buildings
- Hovering over the power bar now shows a breakdown of highest power-consuming buildings
- Chef trait now clarified to say it works on Cookhouses
- The efficiency potion now makes the sushi fountain consume sushi slower instead of faster
- The efficiency potion now makes the sprinkler consume water slower instead of faster
- When a mineral patch is depleted, characters are automatically unassigned from it
- Volume of snoring at rocks halved
- Snoring is now affected by voice slider instead of sfx slider
- Visitor birds now have a chance to fly away after some time when new birds arrive
- School panel now shows settlers' assigned building icon
- Settler Priorities Overview UI window now shows the settler outfit and second trait
- Settler Priorities Overview UI window now has translated title texts
- Idle bots no longer lose electricity
- Inventory can now be expanded horizontally
- Power plant is now slower instead of faster with efficiency potion
- Fruit Punch is now produced in pairs
- Bird Island now has 9 extra grids to build on
Crane Improvements:
- Cranes now prioritize delivering to storage boxes last, so it fills the buildings that need it first (eg Refinery)
- Cranes now prioritize taking from storage boxes last, so if there is a production building, it takes it from there first
(I hope this makes cranes more efficient and appear smarter!)
QoL:
- Clicking on building icon in Settler Priorities Overview now toggles that building for all settlers
- Added 'Take All' button to take out all building outputs with 1 click
- Trait levels are now shown in school
Fixes:
- Fixed Scavenger's Tent displaying incorrect duration from actual
- Fixed bug where debris caught in nets would teleport when boatyard was reached
- Fixed landing pad UI display issue if you rebuilt or moved a landing pad
- Fixed landing pad UI showing a default landing pad even if you had none
- Removed 'Add Trait' button showing on parrots accidentally
- Mineral patch shifted down for new save files to prevent interact shortcut triggering submarine
- Fixed rare occasion where pressing 'E' to stop mining mineral patch while in submarine's range teleports to land with underwater visuals
- Fixed unable to research scuba diving on Spanish language
- Fixed clones requiring houses
- Fixed bug where changing farm seed while raining or sprinkled gave free water
- Fixed occasional error when crane failed to correctly transfer optional input items
- Removed extra blank panel in Parrot's info panel
- Rewrote birdhouse upgrade description effects
- Fixed human count displaying wrongly over building icons in Settler Priorities Overview
- Fixed zoologist speech bubble button not responding when clicked
- Fixed 2 grids on upper deck unable to build fat buildings
- Fixed visual error where learn trait cost displayed in school did not update if you selected '+' button after selecting another trait
- Hide doves when underwater, optimized doves slightly
- Fixed rabbit unable to catch fire with dynamites
- Fixed bottom tab buttons showing incorrect key on other islands
- Potentially fixed transform.IsInAir multiplayer error occuring when saving
- Doves should now disappear properly
- Fix 'superman' getting injured at tent if first settler does not have SUPER
- Fixed long decimal points displayed in power breakdown
- Fixed issue where after adding a trait, the school UI did not immediately update until reselected
- Sailor trait is no longer deletable
- AI has been improved to use a fallback if it failed initial pathfinding
Experimental branch:
- Added Advanced Housing System, unlocked through a trader item
- Added corn to cow island
- Mechanical Bull duration increased: 5 -> 15s
- Flotsam base price decreased: 5 -> 4
- Mice can no longer be spawned while on a boat
- The efficiency potion now makes the mouse house consume cheese slower instead of faster
- Fixed unable to delete peacock coop
- Desalination Plants added to Cow Island
- Donuts and Purple Pies no longer cost Cooking Oil, and use Oil Extract instead (cheaper)
- Fixed unable to delete mice when selecting them from the characters panel
- Fixed Ice Cream research not increasing ice cream buff duration
- Added new props and fixed icons in House building system
Changed depots in test branch