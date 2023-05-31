v0.66.36 - New trait, Scarecrow, Landing Pad Customization + QoL

Share · View all patches · Build 11362165 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 17:13:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi!

I've released a few updates over the past days/weeks, here's what's new in v0.66.36.

Landing pads can now be customized



A new Barista trait was added, and the Bartender trait is improved to work with coffee makers in addition to bars.



A new decorative, Scarecrow, was added which has a minor effect.



You can now view power and pollution breakdowns.



Someone asked why the house interior is always tiny even when upgraded to three storeys. So house interiors are now improved and now go up to three storeys!



On the experimental branch, the house building system is now available to try! This system is still in a very early preview/prototype state. Do let me know your thoughts on this if you get to try it out.



9 extra grids were added to bird island



Many improvements were also made, such as inventory resizing, displaying of trait levels in schools, clone improvements, etc.



The changelog below will contain the full list.

Full changelog:

Added new trait: Barista

Bartender trait now works on Coffee Machines in addition to Bars

Added new decoration building: Scarecrow

Landing Pads can now be customized

House interiors have been revamped. It now goes up to three storeys and gets bigger with neighbours

Missions now get faster with Mysterious Gems' scavenging stat bonus

Cost of some decorative decks reduced

Clones should now work on other islands

Hovering over the pollution bar now shows a breakdown of highest pollution buildings

Hovering over the power bar now shows a breakdown of highest power-consuming buildings

Chef trait now clarified to say it works on Cookhouses

The efficiency potion now makes the sushi fountain consume sushi slower instead of faster

The efficiency potion now makes the sprinkler consume water slower instead of faster

When a mineral patch is depleted, characters are automatically unassigned from it

Volume of snoring at rocks halved

Snoring is now affected by voice slider instead of sfx slider

Visitor birds now have a chance to fly away after some time when new birds arrive

School panel now shows settlers' assigned building icon

Settler Priorities Overview UI window now shows the settler outfit and second trait

Settler Priorities Overview UI window now has translated title texts

Idle bots no longer lose electricity

Inventory can now be expanded horizontally

Power plant is now slower instead of faster with efficiency potion

Fruit Punch is now produced in pairs

Bird Island now has 9 extra grids to build on

Crane Improvements:

Cranes now prioritize delivering to storage boxes last, so it fills the buildings that need it first (eg Refinery)

Cranes now prioritize taking from storage boxes last, so if there is a production building, it takes it from there first

(I hope this makes cranes more efficient and appear smarter!)

QoL:

Clicking on building icon in Settler Priorities Overview now toggles that building for all settlers

Added 'Take All' button to take out all building outputs with 1 click

Trait levels are now shown in school

Fixes:

Fixed Scavenger's Tent displaying incorrect duration from actual

Fixed bug where debris caught in nets would teleport when boatyard was reached

Fixed landing pad UI display issue if you rebuilt or moved a landing pad

Fixed landing pad UI showing a default landing pad even if you had none

Removed 'Add Trait' button showing on parrots accidentally

Mineral patch shifted down for new save files to prevent interact shortcut triggering submarine

Fixed rare occasion where pressing 'E' to stop mining mineral patch while in submarine's range teleports to land with underwater visuals

Fixed unable to research scuba diving on Spanish language

Fixed clones requiring houses

Fixed bug where changing farm seed while raining or sprinkled gave free water

Fixed occasional error when crane failed to correctly transfer optional input items

Removed extra blank panel in Parrot's info panel

Rewrote birdhouse upgrade description effects

Fixed human count displaying wrongly over building icons in Settler Priorities Overview

Fixed zoologist speech bubble button not responding when clicked

Fixed 2 grids on upper deck unable to build fat buildings

Fixed visual error where learn trait cost displayed in school did not update if you selected '+' button after selecting another trait

Hide doves when underwater, optimized doves slightly

Fixed rabbit unable to catch fire with dynamites

Fixed bottom tab buttons showing incorrect key on other islands

Potentially fixed transform.IsInAir multiplayer error occuring when saving

Doves should now disappear properly

Fix 'superman' getting injured at tent if first settler does not have SUPER

Fixed long decimal points displayed in power breakdown

Fixed issue where after adding a trait, the school UI did not immediately update until reselected

Sailor trait is no longer deletable

AI has been improved to use a fallback if it failed initial pathfinding

Experimental branch: