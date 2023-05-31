Runelight 0.1.1

Below is a list of every game change I've made since content freezing the steam release a week and a half ago.

Additions

new map system, including 2 additional maps

+Island map, containing two new unique enemies

+Temple map, containing the original set of enemies

+Forest map now has two unique

The goal with the map system is to provide a sense of direction with wehre I will be taking the maps in the future.

New Difficulty Modifier system

I much prefer games that start easy and get harder via difficulty unlocks, rather than start hard and get easy via meta progression, so that's exactly what I've done

The difficulty modifier system provides 6 steps up in difficulty by lowering player stats and then increasing enemy difficulty

+6 new difficulty levels

+unlock each level by beating the prior level of difficulty

+unlocked after winning at least once

Changes

+enemy grass spikes now have increased visibility

Bug fixes

+cursor now properly locks onto enemies when auto-Aim is enabled

+splitting ghosts upgrade should no longer split multiple times per enemy

+ghost attack should be less performance heavy

+audio issues resolved