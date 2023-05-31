Patch 1.9.4.7 Is Now Available!

Hello everyone!
Patch 1.9.4.7 has been applied to the game.
Here are the details:
Fixes
- Crash after switching from the Refectory to a Dorm (Monastery) and adding a new part
- Crash on load under specific conditions
Thanks and have fun!
