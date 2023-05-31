 Skip to content

Foundation update for 31 May 2023

Patch 1.9.4.7 Is Now Available!

Build 11362120 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Patch 1.9.4.7 has been applied to the game.

Here are the details:

Fixes

  • Crash after switching from the Refectory to a Dorm (Monastery) and adding a new part
  • Crash on load under specific conditions

Thanks and have fun!

