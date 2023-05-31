Reasons and solutions for machine jamming

When entering the game for the first time, it is normal to experience stuttering. If there is no response, just turn it off and try again a few more times. If the game is stuck, you can only save more files casually. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to you during the game!

【 Reason for card sticking 】: In order to adapt to the Steam Achievement system, some running environment files have been replaced, which may cause card returning bugs, but it can basically be resolved by restarting.

[Solution]:

Enter the file directory, right-click on the exe file, and select 'Run as administrator'. Restart the game Restart Steam Restart the computer Download the game installation package for the No Achievements system version on the Machine Core Network. This installation package will be updated synchronously with Steam without any issues with card dropout, and can run smoothly. You can copy the save folder in the Steam game installation directory and paste it into the newly downloaded game folder to inherit and save.

Download address for machine core network: https://www.gcores.com/games/105223

(There is a cloud disk link in the game introduction)