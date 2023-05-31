Battle Bands Early Access Patch #27: The Single Player Experience Update!!

Like a puppet on a six string, you're listening to Riff Radio and we've got some big news for you!

The Single Player Experience Update brings players a whole new level of control, allowing bot bandmates to be set to play Automatically OR MANUALLY- meaning YOU play for them! In Tour Mode, turn timers can be switched off and the Load In/Load Out timers are disabled entirely. Also, we're introducing the ability to select which Reigns your Tour will fall under from the Band Setup screen, along with the other settings mentioned above.

New Band Setup Options

Manual Bot Control!!!

Long awaited and much requested, players can now control all the members of the band! Simply access the hands of any bot bandmates you control by selecting them or using the number keys, then play their hand as you would your own!

No Time for Timers

Additionally, to go along with Manual Bot Control and because we thought it was fun, the option to deactivate turn timers has been added to Tour Mode. Disabling turn timers not only allows Manual Control mode to shine, it also allows for a much more calculating and deliberate Tour experience!

Bot Speed

Bots in Tour Mode can now be set to one of four speeds- Slow, Normal, Fast and Hyper. This will effect bot bandmates as well as opponents so you can either get a better look at what everyone is playing or shave a few minutes off your run and squeeze one more in!

Reign Select

Players can now choose which Reigns they may encounter when starting a new Tour. This allows anyone hoping to challenge (or avoid) a specific Final Boss to do so more easily, but there's a catch! All Reigns are active by default, and you have to beat a Reign first before you can choose to disable it.



You can find these new settings on the Band Setup Screen, so get in there and start playing around with them- we can't wait to see what kinds of wild strategies you drum up!

Quality of Life Changes:

Updated Bot weight to more efficiently deal with low priority cards and make sure not to waste as much energy.

Tell bots what to play using the middle click ping on cards in their hands, in case you disagree with their priorities. This works with manual or automatic bots.

All Load In/Load Out timers have been removed from Tour Mode.

Balance Changes:

"Strong Bassline" now gives +3 protection on complete.

"Smash The Keys" no longer self discards hand, takes 1 fewer protection from opponent.

"Keyboardists Cacophony" no longer takes protection from own band.

"Intense Keys" now modifies cards on play instead of on complete.

"Audacious Lick" upgrade "Heavy" replaced with "Patiently"

"Sad Melody" upgrade "Rejuvenating" replaced with "Safe"

"Building Backbeat" upgrade "Quickly" replaced with "Practiced"

"Riff Of Gratitude" no longer has "Daring" upgrade.

Over character pop out widgets now match pop up effect icons.

And that's all the news we've got for you big bosses today! We're always looking for feedback, but we need it even more than usual with this huuuuge update! Join our discord to share your thoughts and to find bandmates to try the new features out with! Thanks for listening!

[ ](discord.gg/battlebands)