Meet Your Maker update for 1 June 2023

Hotfix Notes - 6/1/23

Share · View all patches · Build 11361803 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Custodians,

We've just released a small hotfix which addresses an issue that allowed Traps to trigger through Holocubes equipped with the Second Wave Mod!

-The Meet Your Maker Team

