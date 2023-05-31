A bug was fixed where the cooldown time on secondary weapons did not apply to all weapons. Now all of them will work within the set time frame.
EON Fighter update for 31 May 2023
Small (but annoying) bug fixed
Patchnotes via Steam Community
