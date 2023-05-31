 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EON Fighter update for 31 May 2023

Small (but annoying) bug fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 11361702 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A bug was fixed where the cooldown time on secondary weapons did not apply to all weapons. Now all of them will work within the set time frame.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2146721 Depot 2146721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link