Build 0.19988

-Contextual pop up shown on stock market approach to better explain price changes and sellable items.

-Marked unattainable factories, lockers and beds as "Coming soon" to remove clutter in blueprint shop.

-Moved the introduction of the sector profit goal to the end of the tutorial with clearer explanation. This makes tutorial more streamlined and you now only have the profit goal present when it has been explained and it may be necessary to start trading to buy jumpdrive blueprint.

-Moved Destroy entity nanobase goal to the end of tutorial after building Jump drive, so it is no longer urging players to attack base immediately and die before understanfing more. It is now only added until you have built the jumpdrive and need to destropy it for jump drive fuel. This streamlines tutorial and explains the mechanics better.

-Account for possibilty that entity base may have been destroyed before activating goal.

-Fixed telescanner audio not interrupting goal complete sound, and start scan fx will work if you start while bar is declining while crosshair on target.

-Removed big blue loading bay holograms as not accurate anymore.