Planet S Version 0.5.0 - High Tech Update

Hey everyone!
Its finally time for the High Tech Update! This update brings a lot of new content, new spaceships, special weapons and a new type of planet! There is a lot to cover so lets go:
NEW Gas planets:
- Can only be colonized if you reach Tier 4 citizens
- Only special buildings can be placed on the surface
- Source for Hydrogen and Methane
- Will automatically generate in old and new worlds (happens while loading an old savegame)
NEW Tier 4 Citizens:
- NEW Added visionaries and weapon engineers as tier 4 citizens. You can now upgrade your researcher residences to visionary residences and your military technician residences to weapon engineer residences.
- NEW Added 32 new items:
- Carbon fiber
- Nano fiber
- Titanium
- Cobalt
- Titanium alloy
- Composit metal
- Potatoes
- Nutritional substance
- Flavor manipulators
- Smart food
- Vanilla
- Pudding
- Cacao
- Chocolate
- Desserts
- Liquor
- Cocktails
- Grapes
- Barrels
- Champagne
- Manganese
- Micro electrodes
- Brain interfaces
- Accumulators
- Household robots
- Uranium
- Fuel rods
- Plutonium
- Hydrogen
- Methane
- Helium
- Oxygen
- NEW Added two new construction materials: Nano fibers + Composit metal. Nano fibers are specific to science civilizations and composit metal to military civilizations.
- NEW Added multiple new buildings and production chains
- NEW Added multiple new technologies to both factions
NEW Large spaceships:
- NEW Large cargo spaceship
- Requires Tier 4 citizens to be unlocked
- More HP than the small cargo spaceship
- 8 item slots
- NEW Guardian
- Requires science Tier 4 citizens to be unlocked as well as a special technology
- Science specific
- Ability to disguise nearby spaceships to make them invisible to other players
- 4 laser turrets (2 can fire at once)
- Decent damage to buildings and spaceships
- Quite tanky
- NEW Battle cruiser
- Requires military Tier 4 citizens to be unlocked as well as a special technology
- Military specific
- High HP
- Very high damage against buildings
- Can shoot with up to 10 turret on buildings
- Less effective against spaceships but still quite strong
NEW Special weapons:
- NEW Interplanetary laser
- Science specific
- Requires helium (generated in fusion reactors) and excess energy to function
- Can be upgraded with different modules
- Requires a special technology and Tier 4 citizens to be unlocked
- Controlled by the player directly
- Can also attack spaceships
- NEW Interplanetary rocket silo
- Military specific
- Requires plutonium (generated in nuclear power plants), hydrogen and methane (plus some extra stuff) to construct a nuclear missile
- There are three different types of rockets with varying strength and costs
- Requires a special technology and Tier 4 citizens to be unlocked
- Does A LOT of damage
Balancing:
~ Production buildings now always consume energy unless they are paused (should help with the random crazy energy spikes)
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a crash related to the diplomacy menu
- Fixed particle flickering if a colony gets taken over
- Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash after 80+ hours of continuous playtime (yes someone had the game open for that long)
- Fixed a rare crash related to planet garrisons
- Fixed ship groups getting selected while typing into a text field
- Fixed being able to select spaceships through planets
- Fixed a UI layering issue in the residence UI
- Fixed the tax bonus research effect
- Fixed military buildings requiring energy to work even though they don't use energy
- Fixed an issue that caused colonies to not get removed from trade routes if a colony gets taken over
- Fixed being able to place buildings without the necessary funding
We are looking forward to what you all think and we hope you enjoy it!
Enjoy!
TeamJA
