Planet S Version 0.5.0 - High Tech Update

Hey everyone!

Its finally time for the High Tech Update! This update brings a lot of new content, new spaceships, special weapons and a new type of planet! There is a lot to cover so lets go:

NEW Gas planets:

Can only be colonized if you reach Tier 4 citizens

Only special buildings can be placed on the surface

Source for Hydrogen and Methane

Will automatically generate in old and new worlds (happens while loading an old savegame)



NEW Tier 4 Citizens:

NEW Added visionaries and weapon engineers as tier 4 citizens. You can now upgrade your researcher residences to visionary residences and your military technician residences to weapon engineer residences.

NEW Added 32 new items:

Carbon fiber

Nano fiber

Titanium

Cobalt

Titanium alloy

Composit metal

Potatoes

Nutritional substance

Flavor manipulators

Smart food

Vanilla

Pudding

Cacao

Chocolate

Desserts

Liquor

Cocktails

Grapes

Barrels

Champagne

Manganese

Micro electrodes

Brain interfaces

Accumulators

Household robots

Uranium

Fuel rods

Plutonium

Hydrogen

Methane

Helium

Oxygen

NEW Added two new construction materials: Nano fibers + Composit metal. Nano fibers are specific to science civilizations and composit metal to military civilizations.

NEW Added multiple new buildings and production chains

Added multiple new buildings and production chains NEW Added multiple new technologies to both factions

NEW Large spaceships:

NEW Large cargo spaceship



Requires Tier 4 citizens to be unlocked

More HP than the small cargo spaceship

8 item slots

NEW Guardian



Requires science Tier 4 citizens to be unlocked as well as a special technology

Science specific

Ability to disguise nearby spaceships to make them invisible to other players

4 laser turrets (2 can fire at once)

Decent damage to buildings and spaceships

Quite tanky

NEW Battle cruiser



Requires military Tier 4 citizens to be unlocked as well as a special technology

Military specific

High HP

Very high damage against buildings

Can shoot with up to 10 turret on buildings

Less effective against spaceships but still quite strong

NEW Special weapons:

NEW Interplanetary laser



Science specific

Requires helium (generated in fusion reactors) and excess energy to function

Can be upgraded with different modules

Requires a special technology and Tier 4 citizens to be unlocked

Controlled by the player directly

Can also attack spaceships

NEW Interplanetary rocket silo



Military specific

Requires plutonium (generated in nuclear power plants), hydrogen and methane (plus some extra stuff) to construct a nuclear missile

There are three different types of rockets with varying strength and costs

Requires a special technology and Tier 4 citizens to be unlocked

Does A LOT of damage

Balancing:

~ Production buildings now always consume energy unless they are paused (should help with the random crazy energy spikes)

Bug fixes:

Fixed a crash related to the diplomacy menu

Fixed particle flickering if a colony gets taken over

Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash after 80+ hours of continuous playtime (yes someone had the game open for that long)

Fixed a rare crash related to planet garrisons

Fixed ship groups getting selected while typing into a text field

Fixed being able to select spaceships through planets

Fixed a UI layering issue in the residence UI

Fixed the tax bonus research effect

Fixed military buildings requiring energy to work even though they don't use energy

Fixed an issue that caused colonies to not get removed from trade routes if a colony gets taken over

Fixed being able to place buildings without the necessary funding

We are looking forward to what you all think and we hope you enjoy it!

Enjoy!

TeamJA