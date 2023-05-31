Small updates (v0.7.1 and v0.7.2) : Fix bugs

Hi everyone! The v0.7.1 patch is out, and it fixes some bugs introduced in that version:
- Fix saves with spaces in the name were not working
- Fix when loading a save, the museum icon was not shown
- Fix daily prayer event
- Fix loading of technologies
- Fix worker changing skin when going in pier
- Fix other small problems
The v0.7.2 version fixes:
- Fix Food not expiring
- Fix crane animation when loading a save was always box in rear version
- Fix ships names with spaces
- Balance the probabilities of having bugs on the ships
Thank you for your support!
Have a great day!
Changed files in this update