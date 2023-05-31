 Skip to content

Portobugia update for 31 May 2023

Small updates (v0.7.1 and v0.7.2) : Fix bugs

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! The v0.7.1 patch is out, and it fixes some bugs introduced in that version:

  • Fix saves with spaces in the name were not working
  • Fix when loading a save, the museum icon was not shown
  • Fix daily prayer event
  • Fix loading of technologies
  • Fix worker changing skin when going in pier
  • Fix other small problems

The v0.7.2 version fixes:

  • Fix Food not expiring
  • Fix crane animation when loading a save was always box in rear version
  • Fix ships names with spaces
  • Balance the probabilities of having bugs on the ships

Thank you for your support!
Have a great day!

