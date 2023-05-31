Small updates (v0.7.1 and v0.7.2) : Fix bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 11361456 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 15:59:21 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone! The v0.7.1 patch is out, and it fixes some bugs introduced in that version:

Fix saves with spaces in the name were not working

Fix when loading a save, the museum icon was not shown

Fix daily prayer event

Fix loading of technologies

Fix worker changing skin when going in pier

Fix other small problems

The v0.7.2 version fixes:

Fix Food not expiring

Fix crane animation when loading a save was always box in rear version

Fix ships names with spaces

Balance the probabilities of having bugs on the ships

Thank you for your support!

Have a great day!