v2.5.2 Engineer Gear Pack Patch

Greetings, Keepers!

as announced earlier, today we change the pioneer pack into the Engineer Gear Pack. This is now more consistent with the Assessor and something we'd love to do with every keeper. Cameron made two new hot songs that go into it, so feast your ears!

Best thing: whoever got the pioneer pack gets the new songs for free.

Changelog V2.5.2

added brightness slider and accessibility option to remove vignette effect when deep in the mine

fixed cheat detection marking some legit runs as cheated

fixed Assessor bug on Intel 620 graphic cards, where a lot of elements went invisible

improved bundle decay effect, so it gets clearer when it runs out

changed Pioneer Pack to Engineer Booster Pack with two new songs

updated localisation. Thank you very much everyone who helped on crowdin, it's great work!

In the meantime we are working on some hot new content and features. We'll have an update on that soon :)

As always, have fun and please let us know if you experience any issues though the official Discord: bippinbits - Dome Keeper.