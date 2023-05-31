 Skip to content

十五 update for 31 May 2023

2023.05.31 Update(2)

Build 11361096

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. The first scenario has added explanatory text for the game save mechanism
  2. A new explanation text for the backtracking mechanism has been added in the backtracking interface (if the backtracking is done until March 18th and the 'Action' button is not clicked, it is equivalent to the game starting over again)

