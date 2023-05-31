- We have fixed a bug that allowed to pick up the animals after loading the game.
- The pathfinding of NPCs has been improved.
- We have fixed a number of bugs in cooperative mode.
- We have fixed a bug that allowed to make mozzarella without spending curd.
- We have fixed a bug that allowed to place items in the farm store.
- We have fixed a softlock in the construction tutorial using gamepad.
- We have solved a sound error in the stone workshop.
- Now pickles are cooked in the food prep table.
- The chicken coop tutorial now specifies that you have to use the decoration mode to place a chicken.
- Translations have been updated.
Travellers Rest update for 31 May 2023
Patch v0.6.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
