Travellers Rest update for 31 May 2023

Patch v0.6.0.3

Patch v0.6.0.3 · Build 11361051

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have fixed a bug that allowed to pick up the animals after loading the game.
  • The pathfinding of NPCs has been improved.
  • We have fixed a number of bugs in cooperative mode.
  • We have fixed a bug that allowed to make mozzarella without spending curd.
  • We have fixed a bug that allowed to place items in the farm store.
  • We have fixed a softlock in the construction tutorial using gamepad.
  • We have solved a sound error in the stone workshop.
  • Now pickles are cooked in the food prep table.
  • The chicken coop tutorial now specifies that you have to use the decoration mode to place a chicken.
  • Translations have been updated.

