Update, Version 20230531

English

############Content################

[Skill]New Skill: Takedown by Surprise (Instantly defeat a weak and unaware enemy from its behind.)

Eric Ocelot, Harold Yin, and the Beggar King now teach this skill.

############System#################

Added an entire function module to support "Takedown by Surprise."

Added several utility functions to check if a hostile entity on the map can be the target of "Takedown by Surprise."

简体中文

###########Content################

【技能】新技能：推倒（从一个没有发觉你的弱小敌人背后突然发起攻击，将其一击击倒。）

艾瑞克·奥斯罗特，哈罗德·殷，乞丐王现在教授这个技能。

############System#################

加入了一整个系统模块来支持【推倒】的功能

加入了一些函数来判断一个地图上的敌意实体是否可以成为【推倒】的目标。

