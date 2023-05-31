 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 31 May 2023

Update, Version 20230531

31 May 2023

English
[Skill]New Skill: Takedown by Surprise (Instantly defeat a weak and unaware enemy from its behind.)
Eric Ocelot, Harold Yin, and the Beggar King now teach this skill.
Added an entire function module to support "Takedown by Surprise."
Added several utility functions to check if a hostile entity on the map can be the target of "Takedown by Surprise."
简体中文
【技能】新技能：推倒（从一个没有发觉你的弱小敌人背后突然发起攻击，将其一击击倒。）
艾瑞克·奥斯罗特，哈罗德·殷，乞丐王现在教授这个技能。
加入了一整个系统模块来支持【推倒】的功能
加入了一些函数来判断一个地图上的敌意实体是否可以成为【推倒】的目标。

