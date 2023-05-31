Update, Version 20230531

English
############Content################
[Skill]New Skill: Takedown by Surprise (Instantly defeat a weak and unaware enemy from its behind.)
Eric Ocelot, Harold Yin, and the Beggar King now teach this skill.
############System#################
Added an entire function module to support "Takedown by Surprise."
Added several utility functions to check if a hostile entity on the map can be the target of "Takedown by Surprise."
简体中文
###########Content################
【技能】新技能：推倒（从一个没有发觉你的弱小敌人背后突然发起攻击，将其一击击倒。）
艾瑞克·奥斯罗特，哈罗德·殷，乞丐王现在教授这个技能。
############System#################
加入了一整个系统模块来支持【推倒】的功能
加入了一些函数来判断一个地图上的敌意实体是否可以成为【推倒】的目标。
