Plantera 2: Golden Acorn update for 31 May 2023

Update 1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11360796 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hi everybody! ːPhhelperː

Another update is out! ːPduckː

Apart from some tweaks and fixes the major fix in this update is that the notorious "Acorn Rain" bug should now be finally resolved fingers crossed ːPcatː

Thank you so much for all the feedback and reviews so far! It is so fun to read and all the amazing ideas for the game! ːPhelperːːPpigːːPhenːːPsheepːːPcowːːPdogːːPmagpieːːPfoxːːPbunnyːːPwolfːːPhhelperːːPcatːːPduckːːPgoatːːPllamaːːPfrogːːPunicornːːPdolphːːPfishːːPufoː

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1091920/Plantera_2_Golden_Acorn/

