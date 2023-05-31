 Skip to content

Primitier update for 31 May 2023

v1.6.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11360702 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the temperature of objects becomes NaN (objects already turned into NaN will return to the ambient temperature upon loading)
  • Fixed a bug where Yellow Slime could not be cooked
  • Fixed a bug where the Ancient Fortress could not be generated on the south and west sides
  • Adjusted the growth rate of Yellow Slime
  • Adjusted the generation probability of Ancient Fortress

Changed files in this update

