- Fixed a bug where the temperature of objects becomes NaN (objects already turned into NaN will return to the ambient temperature upon loading)
- Fixed a bug where Yellow Slime could not be cooked
- Fixed a bug where the Ancient Fortress could not be generated on the south and west sides
- Adjusted the growth rate of Yellow Slime
- Adjusted the generation probability of Ancient Fortress
Primitier update for 31 May 2023
v1.6.1
