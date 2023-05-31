Floodland - Hotfix 05

Share · View all patches · Build 11360698 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 15:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Greetings survivors,

A quick Hotfix here to get on top of the most common issues we've seen after the release of Update 1.2. We know we have a great game concept here and, with your help, we can make as smooth and enjoyable experince as possible. Today we've fixed:

Saved Game

Fixed some instances whereby save game files wouldn't load. Next week we will have an update that fixes the remaining cases of this issue.

Fixed issues

Optimization of refreshing resources UI which improves the game performance

Partially fixed instances whereby auto-collecting and visualization of leftover heaps after deconstruction resulted in empty spaces with missing key information. The remaining instance of this will be fixed next week.

Fix of a few elements located on the Airport Island, allowing to build on them and

collect the resources.

Fixed problem with crashes experienced during pathfinder camp relocation

This relates to build number: 1.2.22346

Remember we also have a "low performance/stability guide" for you:

We'll be constantly optimizing the game in the following updates of which this is the 2nd.

The risk of corrupted saves should be far lower now. Plus autosaves were too frequent in earlier builds. We suggest saving frequently and make backups of the saves from time to time

In fairness, please don't expect miracles - if you have a low-end machine, play at lower resolution and reduce visual effects. Please check the suggested specs below.

Our "Painterly" art style doesn't automatically mean it's "cheaper" performance-wise. There's plenty of detail, lighting and effects that will keep the GPU busy.

The game's complexity also naturally means that the more buildings/people you have, the more power it demands, which is especially visible on fast forward (more calculations in a time frame).

We would also like to remind players of the spec requirements:

MINIMUM (1920x1080, Video Settings 'HIGH'):

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 x64

Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM)

i5-4460 or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD equivalent, 6 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 30 GB available space

RECOMMENDED (1920x1080, Video Settings 'HIGH'):

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 x64

Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM)

i7 8700k or AMD equivalent

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD equivalent, 6 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 30 GB available space



There are multiple ways to contact us for support regarding game issues.

Here they are listed in order of how successful we are at quickly resolving your issue:

Create a ticket using our Discord bot here

Join our server here

and click “open a ticket” from the left hand menu

Email the Developers directly at: support@vilemonarch.com

Our Publishers Support page here

Important: Please be ready to provide the following files to help speed up a solution.

Output logs can be found at: %AppData%..\LocalLow\Vile Monarch\Floodland

Save game files from before and after the bug occurred are found in Documents\Floodland



Our social community of survivors is growing nicely, so join us here for all things Floodland.

Twitter

Facebook

Discord

Instagram

Happy surviving.