Building Update & Death Animations & AI Improvements & Fixes & Pre-Beta 0.9.9

Vikings!

Today we have a significant update. Here is what the Pre-Beta 0.9.9 patch brings!

Building Freedom

We are introducing a building system upgrade that brings freedom to your expression. Previously, the way you could build was too limited, and there wasn't anything special about it.

This update allows you to be more creative by changing the way you place elements. Now, there are no strict snapping and limitations on where certain build types can be placed. Instead, if an object touches something, it can be placed. This approach is more casual in a certain way, but it provides huge possibilities.

There are new options for object movement during placement. You can rotate the building element along different axes, and you can also move it higher and lower. The user interface will show when these options are available during placement.

There is no height limit anymore, and the problems with fence placement have been solved. We have also updated the building visual effects for more satisfying. Objects that couldn't be placed on the ground before can now be placed.

New Building Elements

First of all, the new building objects are using Nanites, and the previous ones have been converted as well. This means that you can place a lot of them without experiencing significant performance impact. Of course, we will continue to monitor and improve overall optimization in other aspects.

We have added the first essential objects, such as logs and beams, in different sizes. You can rotate them to your desired angles. Additionally, some of the previous objects have received updated looks.

We will be adding more elements for you to build with in the upcoming updates. Some of them will be also essential, while others will be more unique and even weird. Feel free to share your feedback on which objects you would like to see added the most.

Raid Bots Fixes

Issues that were preventing raid bots from tracking you through the map have been fixed.

Settlement Attacking Waves fixes

Enemies will now target your settlement again (they had stopped doing so after the map transition). They will come in waves over the course of the game days and attempt to break your buildings, and kill you if you are there. To make it less easy for them, we have reduced the damage caused by burning arrows.

If you feel that there are too many waves or if vice versa, please let us know.

Death Animations

There is now a chance that your last hit will trigger a death animation that depends on the body part hit. However, most of the time, it will still transition into a ragdoll immediately.

AI Improvements

AI enemies now block more frequently, and their approach to the player has been updated in terms of both the way and the distances at which they engage.

They move more during fights and retreat. Archers now retreat at a greater distance, so it no longer feels like they are simply waiting to be killed by melee weapons.

Following these changes, the Arena waves and enemy HP have been slightly adjusted.

Updated hit reactions have been implemented for archers, providing a better feeling when you defeat them.

Swimming Full Fix

All previous issues related to player swimming have now been resolved. Getting out of the water should happen smoothly, just like butter.

Unstuck Feature Fix

This functionality broke after transitioning to UE5 but now works again.

Survival Improvements

The lighting has been improved, resulting in less dark shadows and warmer colors. However, there is still room for further improvement in future updates.

The burning effect for buildings has been updated.

Animals now have a higher chance of providing both meat and fat when harvested.

The visual effects for burning buildings, specifically when archers fire them with burning arrows, have been updated.

Changes have been made to the cooking UI to make it more user-friendly and easier to understand.

Issues with water opacity holes have been fixed.

The amount of wood obtained from different trees has been adjusted.

A new crafting recipe for a two-handed axe has been added.

We hope that these improvements enhance your experience and that you enjoy this update!

Skål!

Blackrose Arts