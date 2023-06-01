Rejects!
Here are the notes for Hotfix 1.1.2 which just went live on Steam, and will be out shortly on the Microsoft Store.
- Fix for crash when throwing projectiles and hitting destructible scenery.
- Improved decision logic for the Chaos Spawn leap trajectory to minimize cases where it gets stuck on something along the leap (e.g. small box).
- Patch #10 included a change aimed at fixing sprint and firerate interactions, which had an unintended impact on charge attacks while sprint-sliding. Fixed so that sprinting into slide does not break charging on ‘Brainburst’ and all Psyker staffs.
- Resolved an issue where the background colour of weapon or curio cards in the Loadout / Inventory view would not appear.
- The rewards of the first community challenge, “Memento Mori” helmets, now has properly applied decals.
- The reward of the second community challenge, “Convict’s Ink” tattoo, is now available. Follow the instructions on the launcher to claim it for your account.
- Fixed an issue where trinkets could not be equipped to the “Dolumar Basalt” Braced Autogun weapon skin.
- Fixed bug on the blessing ‘Thrust’ that caused miscalculations of power bonuses. Blessing power bonus should now line up with text in-game, at max tier 20% bonus stacked 3 times, rather than defaulting all tiers to 50% stacked 3 times.
