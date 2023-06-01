 Skip to content

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide update for 1 June 2023

Hotfix 1.1.2

Hotfix 1.1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rejects!

Here are the notes for Hotfix 1.1.2 which just went live on Steam, and will be out shortly on the Microsoft Store.

  • Fix for crash when throwing projectiles and hitting destructible scenery.
  • Improved decision logic for the Chaos Spawn leap trajectory to minimize cases where it gets stuck on something along the leap (e.g. small box).
  • Patch #10 included a change aimed at fixing sprint and firerate interactions, which had an unintended impact on charge attacks while sprint-sliding. Fixed so that sprinting into slide does not break charging on ‘Brainburst’ and all Psyker staffs.
  • Resolved an issue where the background colour of weapon or curio cards in the Loadout / Inventory view would not appear.
  • The rewards of the first community challenge, “Memento Mori” helmets, now has properly applied decals.
  • The reward of the second community challenge, “Convict’s Ink” tattoo, is now available. Follow the instructions on the launcher to claim it for your account.
  • Fixed an issue where trinkets could not be equipped to the “Dolumar Basalt” Braced Autogun weapon skin.
  • Fixed bug on the blessing ‘Thrust’ that caused miscalculations of power bonuses. Blessing power bonus should now line up with text in-game, at max tier 20% bonus stacked 3 times, rather than defaulting all tiers to 50% stacked 3 times.

