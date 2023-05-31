Big premiere

Dear Electricians,

The day has come! Dive into the world of smart devices and enjoy new possibilities in Electrician Simulator with the [Smart Devices](url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/2329870/Electrician_Simulator__Smart_Devices). To celebrate the launch, we have prepared an electrifying 50% discount on Electrican Simulator for you.

Watch the release trailer for a small insight into what you can expect from the Smart Devices DLC. Discover the new possibilities and experience it for yourself! We invite you to watch and share your thoughts.



Thank you all for your support and patience. Without your passion and dedication, this launch would not have been possible. We invite you to join our community on Discord, follow our social channels and experience the amazing world of electrical engineering with us. Start your adventure with the [DLC Smart Devices](url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/2329870/Electrician_Simulator__Smart_Devices) now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2329870/Electrician_Simulator__Smart_Devices

Here is a short list of known issues. You can expect a patch in the next few days!

Lack of translations for a few Smart functions may be possible

Problems with shadows on the office location

Uncommon error is possible during level loading after interacting with Logic Nodes

Many Smart items can have unnecessary ‘Take Plug’ option

Trivial environment issues on The Playground level

See you soon,

Take IT Studio! and Gaming Factory