Patch Version v0.520.27 Workstation Upgrades Part II

Share · View all patches · Build 11360524 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 15:39:16 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

With this new Patch we're bringing you the first additions of our third milestone: More Workstation Upgrades!

Break down unwanted Items into their Materials, gather Tier 2 Resources on the Map and brew some fresh beer to make your Town even more successful.

We still have a lot of things planned before the Full Release of the game!

We hope you enjoy the new Update and we look forward to more things to come.

Patch Notes version v0.520.27:

New Upgrades:

Recycle Station:

The Recycle Station is a new upgrade that can be placed at the Training Grounds to Recycle Unwanted gear into resources.

You can Filter the items showing at the station by Shops, Item categories, Gear quality & Tier.

Every Item has a chance to return some of the resources that were used when crafting it, the item will be lost in this process.

You can select multiple items to recycle at once.

A New Compendium Page has been added for this station.

This is a Unique Upgrade and therefore only one can be built.

Beer Keg:

The Innkeeper has been working hard to bring a Beer Keg to always have a fresh Tankard of homebrewed goodness prepared for its customers.

The Beer Keg will periodically generate Beer for you, which you can collect by clicking on the Beer Keg.

To ensure you have the best Beer in Felonia, you will need a large amount of High-Quality Materials to add this boon to your Inn.

Iron Mine:

Your blacksmith dug deep to study the land and uncover hidden Ores, which allows you sometimes to find higher-quality metal from Ore deposits.

Once built you will have a 25% chance to find Iron (T2 Metal) from the Natural Ore deposits scattered around the map.

chance to find Iron (T2 Metal) from the Natural Ore deposits scattered around the map. New Workstation Perk: Miner's Diary - increases the effects of the Iron Mine by an extra 15% .

Miner's Diary - increases the effects of the Iron Mine by an extra . This is a Unique Upgrade and therefore only one can be built.

Saw Station:

The Saw Station allows your Woodworker to unlock their hidden potential and sometimes gain higher Quality Wood from Trees.

Once built you will have a 25% chance to find Yew (T2 Wood) from some Trees scattered around the map.

chance to find Yew (T2 Wood) from some Trees scattered around the map. New Workstation Perk: Reforestation - increases the effects of the Saw Station by an extra 15% .

Reforestation - increases the effects of the Saw Station by an extra . This is a Unique Upgrade and therefore only one can be built.

Changes:

The amount of potions crafted to get the free potion from the Potion Distillery has been reduced by 50%

When Creating a new Template, the Template will now inherit the current name of the Item that is being saved.

When Crafting a Template, the Template's name will now replace the current item's name. You may still randomize each craft's name in the same manner that you would randomize any other item's name.

The Blacksmith's Crystalized Dragon Essence Perk has been replaced with Miner's Diary .

Perk has been replaced with . The Woodworker's Crystalized Dragon Essence Perk has been replaced with Reforestation .

Perk has been replaced with . New Icons have been added to the building tooltips to hint at whether the Item can be built Outdoors or Indoors.

Fixes & Improvements:

Fixed a Bug where the notice board would generate more daily quests than intended.

Happy Building!