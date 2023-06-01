Secrets of Gloomrot Hotfix #6

Greetings, Vampires of Vardoran!

We're back with another round of bug bashing! Our focus remains on the most reported bugs on our report board, as well as a plethora of others. If a specific bug fix you've been anticipating isn't included in this update, rest assured! Certain fixes demand a higher degree of scrutiny and exhaustive testing before deployment, and we're working diligently on the remaining ones.

Our impending hotfix, set to be launched soon, contains the following improvements:

Big improvements to degrading client performance over time. https://bugs.playvrising.com/suggestions/446838/fps-degrading-over-time

Reverted a change in Hotfix #5 that caused Primary Attacks (M1) to always trigger a cooldown when swapping weapons.

Fixed some textures not loading correctly when texture streaming is enabled. https://bugs.playvrising.com/suggestions/448214

Fixed bug where you were unable to dismantle Floor/Stairs if they were placed next to certain other things.

Fixed an issue with the day/night mood transition in Dunley Monastery.

Inner and Exterior Sanctum Wallpapers no longer clips through the upper floor. https://bugs.playvrising.com/suggestions/447375/wallpaper-clipping

Domina now plays the correct animation when dying.

Fixed issue where the spellbook menu (and to a lesser extent the V Blood menu) got progressively slower to open and use over time.

Fixed issue where mouse buttons 4 and up were off by one in numbering. https://bugs.playvrising.com/suggestions/446740/mouse-buttons-35-mapping-inconsistently

Fixed issues where loot would be unobtainable when dropped slightly inside collision. https://bugs.playvrising.com/suggestions/447042/cant-pick-up-item-dropped-too-close-to-wall

Disable Defenses Protection Timer should no longer show up on other players' castle hearts in PvE.

Windows should no longer get stuck as immaterial after raids.

Fixed an issue where some V Blood bosses could be charmed.

We're always grateful for your help in translating the game at https://crowdin.com/project/v-rising-game

IMPORTANT NOTE! Please report any issues you encounter after this patch here. We're actively updating our known issues list with temporary fixes here.

ADDITIONAL REMINDER! Regularly backup your server saves!

Here's how to do it.

See you in the dark corners of Vardoran, fellow Vampires!

//The V Rising Development Team