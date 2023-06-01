 Skip to content

V Rising update for 1 June 2023

Secrets of Gloomrot Hotfix #6

V Rising update for 1 June 2023

Secrets of Gloomrot Hotfix #6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Vampires of Vardoran!

We're back with another round of bug bashing! Our focus remains on the most reported bugs on our report board, as well as a plethora of others. If a specific bug fix you've been anticipating isn't included in this update, rest assured! Certain fixes demand a higher degree of scrutiny and exhaustive testing before deployment, and we're working diligently on the remaining ones.

Our impending hotfix, set to be launched soon, contains the following improvements:

We're always grateful for your help in translating the game at https://crowdin.com/project/v-rising-game

IMPORTANT NOTE! Please report any issues you encounter after this patch here. We're actively updating our known issues list with temporary fixes here.

ADDITIONAL REMINDER! Regularly backup your server saves!
Here's how to do it.

See you in the dark corners of Vardoran, fellow Vampires!

//The V Rising Development Team

