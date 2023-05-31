City Game Studio v1.13.1 Update: Bug Fixes and Improvements!

Share · View all patches · Build 11360416 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy



Hello everyone!

I'm thrilled to announce the release of City Game Studio v1.13.1 update! This update is a hotfix that primarily focuses on addressing bugs reported by our community. A big thank you to user19990313 for bringing a translation bug to our attention, which we promptly resolved.

Additionally, we have fixed a rendering bug that was affecting the human resources page, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable gameplay experience for all players.

We want to express our gratitude to our community for their continued support and valuable feedback. Your input helps us continually improve the game and deliver the best possible experience.

Thank you once again, and have a fantastic time exploring the new City Game Studio update!

Best regards,

Xavier aka Binogure