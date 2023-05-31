EPISODE FOUR OUT NOW

Sker Islanders, the wait is over. Sker Ritual: Deadly Lover's Fortress is OUT NOW! We hope you're ready to take on the challenges of this fourth and final episode on our Early Access journey.

What can you expect from Deadly Lover's Fortress? Hidden in the dark depths of a decaying fortress lies the root of all evil. Stop Elisabeth's plans from coming to fruition and prepare to face your ultimate nemesis. Rain down on Elisabeth and save humanity!

FACE AN EPIC THREE BOSS FINALE

In Deadly Lover's Fortress, players will undertake three pivotal missions that pave the way for their confrontation with a three-boss finale featuring Isaac, Abraham and The Stranger, whilst fighting off hordes of Quiet Ones and challenging new Elite Enemies like the hard-hitting hammer knight Balor. Not only that take on the brand new and formidable Knights of Sker.

SOLVE CHALLENGING PUZZLES

Players must navigate the treacherous surroundings and solve intricate puzzles to collect the Chalice of Blood, delving into the depths of the dungeon, freeing imprisoned Quiet Ones while escorting them to safety. They must embark on an ambitious quest to upgrade The Forge, combining their skills and resources to create a powerful explosive device that enhances the brand new special weapon: Shattering Edge.

NEW SPECIAL WEAPON: SHATTERING EDGE

The Shattering Edge Sword is a remarkable weapon (currently exclusive to DLF map) that holds the power to withstand late round hordes. Once restored at The Forge, Shattering Edge becomes more than just a blade—With each swing, it unleashes deadly metal shards that pierce through enemies, inflicting devastating damage. But the true marvel of Shattering Edge lies in its upgraded form, where the shards explode upon impact, causing widespread area-of-effect damage and decimating anything in their path.

BRAND NEW DLC PACKS

Not only that, episode four features a brand new Sker Pass with 25 free cosmetic items alongside two optional DLC cosmetics bundles Smuggler’s Fortune and Devil’s Sacrifice featuring new premium masks, animated menu backgrounds, voice lines, player icons and more!

An extended roadmap will be revealed soon to highlight the Early Access progress with the 1.0 release on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X release in sight. We hope you enjoy Episode Four and welcome your feedback and thoughts in the comments below and over on our Sker Ritual Discord.

