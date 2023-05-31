An engine update prevented all the animations in the game from playing, so I reverted the engine back for now.
Animations worked again in tests, so now you can see the new scene in it's full glory ;)
Sorry for the inconvenience.
Bad Memories update for 31 May 2023
quick fix
