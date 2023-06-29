 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mato Anomalies update for 29 June 2023

Patch of June, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11360265 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Now the in-game view (camera) rotates with panning of mouse by default. The previous camera rotation mode (hold right mouse button and pan) can still be set in the Options - Gameplay menu.
  2. Added the Infinite Domain (a roguelike dungeon mode). Talk to "No. 453" in South 2nd Road to access this mode – when you're in Chapter 4 and beyond of the game.
  3. Added a NPC to the greenhouse area of the city scene "Mercury Street".
  4. For owners of the game Art Book, a standalone copy (PDF file) will be downloaded automatically to the game folder (..\Steam\steamapps\common\Mato Anomalies)
  5. Fixed a bug in Chapter 6 where entering and leaving the Lair can interrupt quests.
  6. Added game logic to support future DLC, etc.
  7. Other minor fixes and improvements.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2024391 Depot 2024391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2315320 Depot 2315320
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2315380 Depot 2315380
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link