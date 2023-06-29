- Now the in-game view (camera) rotates with panning of mouse by default. The previous camera rotation mode (hold right mouse button and pan) can still be set in the Options - Gameplay menu.
- Added the Infinite Domain (a roguelike dungeon mode). Talk to "No. 453" in South 2nd Road to access this mode – when you're in Chapter 4 and beyond of the game.
- Added a NPC to the greenhouse area of the city scene "Mercury Street".
- For owners of the game Art Book, a standalone copy (PDF file) will be downloaded automatically to the game folder (..\Steam\steamapps\common\Mato Anomalies)
- Fixed a bug in Chapter 6 where entering and leaving the Lair can interrupt quests.
- Added game logic to support future DLC, etc.
- Other minor fixes and improvements.
Mato Anomalies update for 29 June 2023
Patch of June, 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2024391 Depot 2024391
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2315320 Depot 2315320
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2315380 Depot 2315380
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update