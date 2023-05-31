 Skip to content

Fabledom update for 31 May 2023

Hotfix 31/05

Princesses & Princes,

a hotfix patch today!

  • Fixed lighting on trees/cypress/bob
  • Fixed narrator triggering wrong dialog
  • Fixed issue with worker UI that could break behaviour tree
  • Fixed issue where street theatre would trigger wrong animation
  • Fixed a few issues with the workplace overview menu
  • Fixed issue where you could place 0 in military ranking event
  • Fixed a few minor UI issues
  • Fixed issue with roads blocking Hero training dummy
  • Fixed issue where clock tower didnt become available after unlocked.
  • Fixed issue with hero getting too much XP
  • Fixed rare generation error that would cause the world to not generate
Balancing

Temporary change to dice table, made it easier to win. Will be reworked in near future.

With love,
Terry

