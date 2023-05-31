 Skip to content

けものフレンズ Cellien May Cry update for 31 May 2023

Updated to Version 1.31.1

Build 11360225 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that the Korean language was not displayed when the key binds were called from the play scene.
  • Changed the load type of most sound effects to Compressed In Memory.
  • Optimized performance of character scripts, effect generation, damage display, Head Look Controller, Dynamic Bone, and X Weapon Trail.
  • Changed the setting of "Cloth Simulation" to "On (Serval Only)" when "Medium Quality Settings" is selected in the "Change Several Settings at Once" menu.
  • Fixed a bug that the proper fall speed was not applied to Serval when entering the first floor of the earth's interior.

