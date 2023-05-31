- Fixed a bug that the Korean language was not displayed when the key binds were called from the play scene.
- Changed the load type of most sound effects to Compressed In Memory.
- Optimized performance of character scripts, effect generation, damage display, Head Look Controller, Dynamic Bone, and X Weapon Trail.
- Changed the setting of "Cloth Simulation" to "On (Serval Only)" when "Medium Quality Settings" is selected in the "Change Several Settings at Once" menu.
- Fixed a bug that the proper fall speed was not applied to Serval when entering the first floor of the earth's interior.
けものフレンズ Cellien May Cry update for 31 May 2023
Updated to Version 1.31.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
