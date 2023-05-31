Update with some corrections

-Fixed an issue where the driver's call after the class change was different on trains with a class change.

-Fixed an issue where the lighting position of the train marker lights did not change when changing the train type.

-Fixed an issue where oncoming train bogies were oriented incorrectly.

-Fixed an issue where the route guide would not disappear with the ON/OFF key on the UI.

-Fixed an occasional unwanted buzzer from the driver in conductor mode.

*I have received 2 reports that the signal does not work at Shinnozaki and 1 report that the Selective door operation does not work on the 786 train, but we have not been able to reproduce it in this environment.

(When I drove in this environment, it worked normally)

Regarding this, I would like to deal with it as soon as I understand the conditions and causes.

Original text (Japanese)

一部修正のアップデート

・種別変更のある列車で、種別変更後の停車駅喚呼が種別変更前の種別になっていたのを修正しました。

・種別変更時に列車標識灯の点灯箇所が変わっていないのを修正しました。

・対向列車の台車の向きがおかしい問題を修正しました。

・UIのON/OFFキーでルートガイドが消えない問題を修正しました。

・車掌モードで運転士からの不要なブザーが鳴ることがあったのを修正しました。

※新野崎で信号が開通しない不具合報告を2件、786列車でドアカットされない報告を1件いただいておりますが、まだこちらの環境で再現できていません。

（こちらの環境で運転した際は正常な動作となっておりました）

こちらにつきましては条件や原因が分かり次第、対処したいと思っております。