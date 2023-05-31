Territory – Alpha 5.112 – Impact Decals and Visual Effects

Added
Decal effects for all projectile impacts and melee impacts
Here’s a quick video
Impact Decals and Effects
Fixed
- AI pathing into water
- Reduced clipping distance for all ranged weapons so you can still shoot when in very close proximity to enemies
- Bears couldn’t damage build parts due to distance and trace issues
- Cooking equipment taking fuel item and adding fuel time each time save a game is loaded
- Accidentally digging dirt when mining short rocks
Improved
- All AI melee hit detection and effects
- Increased speed of equip animation and M1892 Reload animation
Changed
- All aggressive AI melee enemies are now more dangerous. Don’t leave home unarmed and without meds!
- M1982 Buckshot max spread increased a little
