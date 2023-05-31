 Skip to content

Territory update for 31 May 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.112 – Impact Decals and Visual Effects

Territory – Alpha 5.112 – Build 11360153

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

Decal effects for all projectile impacts and melee impacts
Here’s a quick video
Impact Decals and Effects

Fixed

  • AI pathing into water
  • Reduced clipping distance for all ranged weapons so you can still shoot when in very close proximity to enemies
  • Bears couldn’t damage build parts due to distance and trace issues
  • Cooking equipment taking fuel item and adding fuel time each time save a game is loaded
  • Accidentally digging dirt when mining short rocks

Improved

  • All AI melee hit detection and effects
  • Increased speed of equip animation and M1892 Reload animation

Changed

  • All aggressive AI melee enemies are now more dangerous. Don’t leave home unarmed and without meds!
  • M1982 Buckshot max spread increased a little

Changed files in this update

