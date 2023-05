Share · View all patches · Build 11360097 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 14:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Another small patch!

As always, thank you for your bug reports everyone!

Fixed a bleed boost level duplication issue with Shoot.

Fixed Acolyte Staff healing in corrupt spirit zones.

Fixed incorrect text when removing a card at Ingward.

Fixed a Claw card animating to the deck when continuing a saved run with Lupa and the Forge Sign trinket.

Have a nice day and see you in the depths,

Balcony Softworks