 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Parts Unknown update for 31 May 2023

50$ cash prize for best outfit online

Share · View all patches · Build 11360086 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated online mode once again. Please send your best outfit to the email provided in the game when on the runway and have a chance at winning the cash prize. More events and updates coming soon.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255761 Depot 2255761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255762 Depot 2255762
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link