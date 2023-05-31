 Skip to content

Can't Live Without Electricity update for 31 May 2023

[May, 31, 2023] Update

[May, 31, 2023] Update

[May, 31, 2023]

  • Fixed an issue where the level creator's name was not displayed in the custom level lounge.
  • Modified the tutorial to recognize that diagonal wires are possible.
  • Fixed a bug in the tutorial.

