Stormbound June Update

Hello Stormbounders!

A new version of Stormbound is coming early June, bringing new cards, balance changes, and a Stormbound Newsletter!

Balance changes

New cards

Stormbound Newsletter

FAQ

BALANCE CHANGES

This release, just like any other, will bring some balance changes.

Beasts of Terror’s strength is now 3/4/5/6/7 (up from 3/4/4/5/6).

Chateau de Cardboard’s ability now confuse the most 2 forward units at levels 3, 4, and 5.

Brothers in Arms’ strength is now 3/4/5/6/7 (up from 3/3/4/4/6).

Avian Stalkers’ cost is now 5 (down from 6) and their ability now only considers enemy units and structures (instead of all units).

NEW CARDS

Two new cards are coming in June - a new Neutral epic Pirate Ancient, and a new Ironclad rare Construct Ancient (whose Blueprint do you think it could be)?

Treasurous Bosuns

KINGDOM: Neutral

RARITY: Epic

UNIT TYPE: Pirate Ancient

MANA: 4

MOVEMENT: 1

STRENGTH: 4/5/6/7/8

Before moving, replace the most expensive card in your hand with a cheaper card from your deck

Original Blueprints

KINGDOM: Ironclad

RARITY: Rare

UNIT TYPE: Construct Ancient

MANA: 4

MOVEMENT: 1

STRENGTH: 2/3/4/5/6

ABILITY: Before moving, give 1/1/2/3/4 strength to a random surrounding friendly unit.

As usual, there will be $9.99* exclusive packs for every new card. Treasurous Bosuns pack will include 3 copies as well as 750 coins and 5 fusion stones. Original Blueprints pack will include 5 as well as 750 coins and 5 fusion stones. It's now possible to buy more than one exclusive pack each.

STORMBOUND NEWSLETTER

Later this month, we will introduce a Stormbound Newsletter to the game.

Its purpose is to keep our player base informed about upcoming updates - we will be sending out information about Patch Notes via emails. We promise we won't spam your inboxes!

For subscribing to it with your email, you will receive a small gift of Rubies. There's also a chance we will be sending out some precious Redeem Codes inside the news emails in the future!

NEW BRAWLS

Similar to what we did in the last months — we will introduce 2 new Brawl modifiers for the 2 new cards. We think it’s a good way for you to be able to try, play with and enjoy newly added cards before you start collecting them.

Like last time, a 0-mana level 1 (unless owned and leveled) copy of the new card will be added to everyone’s deck (thus causing all decks to have 13 cards).

Due to the ability of the new pirate, in the 0 mana version of the upcoming Treasurous Bosuns Brawl, the 0 mana copy of Treasurous Bosuns will not be able to draw any other copy of Treasurous Bosuns. Normal mana copy of Treasurous Bosuns will work as in any other modes.

FAQ

When is the update going to be released?

The balance changes will be released with the season reset as usual, on June 1st. The 2 new cards and a Stormbound Newsletter will be introduced later this month. Stay tuned!