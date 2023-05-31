Official Release Day!

The day has finally come! After over two years of early access, we are proud to officially release Mad Games Tycoon 2 today! We hope everyone can see all the hard work that has went into the game, and that you enjoy it as much as we have enjoyed developing it!

We would like to again thank everyone for all their support throughout early access. Special thanks to all our translators, modders, guide creators and everyone from the community who have provided us with dozens and dozens of bug reports, balance feedback and other suggestions. And even though early access is ending, our support for Mad Games Tycoon 2 will continue.

While we have never given exact road maps (the pressure involved doesn’t fit our style) we will still be listening to the community for feedback and also will be ready to fix any issues that are reported as well.

We are excited to announce for our Mac players that there will soon be a Mac port of Mad Games Tycoon 2 so that you can officially join in on the fun!

And over the past week we have been working to improve the in-game information with new and improved tool-tips and a revised tutorial that provides a bit more helpful information for new players.

Mad Games Tycoon 2 now supports Steam cloud saves! (For any players who have been in the middle of a multiplayer game prior to this update and find their saves missing - If you want to use old multiplayer save games, you (and all your teammates) have to rename the save file "mpXXX.txt" to "mpXXX.sav" once.)

We’ve also added a new competition setting for both single player and multiplayer games. At the highest level (Tough) you’ll find you need to play a lot more strategically to avoid oversaturating the market with the same type of games and losing significant amounts of sales (and money). This also can increase the competitiveness of multiplayer, as your friend’s games can now have a greater impact on your releases if you increase this setting.

There has also been improvements to the way publishers handle marketing your games, increases to the cost of marketing your own consoles and a better balance for the support room dealing with tickets from free to play games.

And as always, bug fixes for everything we’ve found reported. The full list will be provided below.

We hope you enjoy the game, have tons of fun and we would love to hear your thoughts – so feel free to leave a review, a comment below or come participate on our Steam discussion forums.

See you in the game!

Full Recent Patch Notes

BUILD 2023.05.31A --------------------------------