HoT Beta Update | 2023-05-31 | Crashes, Starting Issues, Quests

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

How to join the beta:

Right-click Halls of Torment -> Properties -> Betas

Here set the beta branch to "beta"

Hello everyone!

Thanks for your corporation to find problems with the game.

We added an update to the beta branch. This update will address three issues, if you affected by either issue, we recommend you to read the paragraphs carefully.

Crashes

All the crash dumps we got were very helpful in finding the point where it crashes and the good news is: that one is on us, so something that we can fix! But this requires some deeper changes. Anyone affected by this is prompted to switch to the beta branch and play again. We hope you won't run into more issues.

Please let us know in the comments below this news if the patch actually helped you (positive feedback is important, the same as negative is)

If you still keep getting crashes - Please send us following data:

Crash Dumps -> %AppData%\HallsOfTorment\crashes

Log Files -> %AppData%\HallsOfTorment\logs

Save Files -> ..Steam\userdata\<yoursteamid>\2218750\remote

Send all files to support@chasing-carrots.com

%AppData% can be entered in windows in the address bar.

It should bring you here: C:\Users\<windows_user>\AppData\Roaming

Starting Problems

We addressed one issue, but we are unsure if this will do anything. We need affected players that can't start the game at all to switch to the beta branch and test if that one works. If it works, please leave a comment below.

If it does not work, please do following for us.

Open your task manager

Switch to "Details"

Right-click "Godot"

Select "Create dump file"

This file might get a bit bigger, you can zip it and upload somewhere.

Please send us this file to our support: support@chasing-carrots.com

Quest Resets

There are some quirks left and it might be some issue with the cloud save.

Please try following:

Disable cloud saves from the properties

Switch to the beta branch

Start the beta branch game

Check your quests on the quest board

Restart Halls of Torment

Make sure all unlocks (characters etc.) are there

Close the game

Enable cloud saves again

Following above's steps should ensure that most progress should be back and saved.

It may however be, that some quests in progress lost part of their progress.

This will also recover all quests where you got the achievements already.

Please let us know whether this works for you or not.

Thank you all for the support, lets squish those bugs together 💪