HoT Beta Update | 2023-05-31 | Crashes, Starting Issues, Quests

How to join the beta:
Right-click Halls of Torment -> Properties -> Betas
Here set the beta branch to "beta"
Hello everyone!
Thanks for your corporation to find problems with the game.
We added an update to the beta branch. This update will address three issues, if you affected by either issue, we recommend you to read the paragraphs carefully.
Crashes
All the crash dumps we got were very helpful in finding the point where it crashes and the good news is: that one is on us, so something that we can fix! But this requires some deeper changes. Anyone affected by this is prompted to switch to the beta branch and play again. We hope you won't run into more issues.
Please let us know in the comments below this news if the patch actually helped you (positive feedback is important, the same as negative is)
If you still keep getting crashes - Please send us following data:
- Crash Dumps -> %AppData%\HallsOfTorment\crashes
- Log Files -> %AppData%\HallsOfTorment\logs
- Save Files -> ..Steam\userdata\<yoursteamid>\2218750\remote
Send all files to support@chasing-carrots.com
%AppData% can be entered in windows in the address bar.
It should bring you here: C:\Users\<windows_user>\AppData\Roaming
Starting Problems
We addressed one issue, but we are unsure if this will do anything. We need affected players that can't start the game at all to switch to the beta branch and test if that one works. If it works, please leave a comment below.
If it does not work, please do following for us.
- Open your task manager
- Switch to "Details"
- Right-click "Godot"
- Select "Create dump file"
This file might get a bit bigger, you can zip it and upload somewhere.
Please send us this file to our support: support@chasing-carrots.com
Quest Resets
There are some quirks left and it might be some issue with the cloud save.
Please try following:
- Disable cloud saves from the properties
- Switch to the beta branch
- Start the beta branch game
- Check your quests on the quest board
- Restart Halls of Torment
- Make sure all unlocks (characters etc.) are there
- Close the game
- Enable cloud saves again
Following above's steps should ensure that most progress should be back and saved.
It may however be, that some quests in progress lost part of their progress.
This will also recover all quests where you got the achievements already.
Please let us know whether this works for you or not.
Thank you all for the support, lets squish those bugs together 💪
- Chasing Carrots
