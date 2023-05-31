Binary. バージョン 0.2.0アップデート

Sorry to keep you all waiting, here is the first update for Binary.!

The first update includes a new weapon, the Glitch Scythe, new arts, a training mode, and more!

Here's what the update adds

Addition of several existing weapon arts

Backstab blink can be equipped directly on the command panel

Addition of blink that drops directly down

One new weapon and additional arts using it

Extend Trigger (new action)

Adding new levels

Addition of several existing weapon arts

This is the Glitch Scythe you have all been waiting for!

Glitch Scythe can be used when you get the ability "Glitch Scythe".

A display of the current main weapon will be added below the Health display.

To change weapons, you can use the D-Pad on the gamepad or the C, V keys on the keyboard/mouse.

When you change weapons, your normal and aerial attacks will change to attacks with that weapon!

When you activate an art, your weapon will automatically switch to the weapon of that art, so you do not need to change weapons to activate the arts!

In addition, Arts with Glitch Scythe will generate a "Glitch Storm" if the motion is fully exerted without canceling.

"Glitch Storm" can be used in a variety of combos to create unusual combos!

Extend Trigger (new action)

"Extend Trigger" has been added to some existing arts!

The "Extend Trigger" is a gimmick that allows you to generate an additional hit by pressing a well-timed button after activating an Art.

To activate the "Extend Trigger," you must first acquire the "Extend Trigger" exclusive ability for each Art.

Next, after activating an art, at the end of the art, press L2, LT on the gamepad or "Left Alt" on the keyboard/mouse at the right moment to activate it!

Success is indicated when a blue circle effect appears around the player character!

Although it is difficult to trigger the Extend Trigger, it can create a different kind of combo!

Adding new levels

In order to obtain "Glitch Scythe" and "Extend Trigger," you need to challenge a new level!

You can challenge a new level by selecting "NewGame+" from the title screen and then selecting "Structure2".

We have set the difficulty level a little higher, so please give it a try!

A training mode has been added!

Training Mode will be accessible from the NewGame selection and with saved data.

The training mode may be a bit lacking as there are not many options yet, but it will be expanded in future updates! Stay tuned!

Use Training Mode to practice combos and try out lots of different combinations of arts!

As for the QoL update, we have a few more things to try, and will add them in the next short update, which will be in the near future.

The next short update is scheduled to take about a week and will be primarily a QoL update.

That's all for the content of the update.

The next major update will be discussed on Discord and Twitter.

Stay tuned!