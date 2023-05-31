Patch notes 31 May 2023

Tomorrow's the big day! We're still rushing to get things in before launch. Here's what we've added so far today:
- You can now "master" a class when you have unlocked all of its skill tiles.
- Fixed collision and pathfinding in the forested hills map, so you can access a save point that was blocked off.
- New quest available in Sunrise Falls at the magic shop. New equipment unlocks when you complete the quest.
- Huge buff to all accessories except the Silver Bangle. Everyone wants to equip the silver bangle for more skill points for most of the game. But now you might have a reason to want to use all of the other accessories instead.
