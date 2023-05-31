 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Septaroad Voyager update for 31 May 2023

Patch notes 31 May 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11359560 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tomorrow's the big day! We're still rushing to get things in before launch. Here's what we've added so far today:

  • You can now "master" a class when you have unlocked all of its skill tiles.
  • Fixed collision and pathfinding in the forested hills map, so you can access a save point that was blocked off.
  • New quest available in Sunrise Falls at the magic shop. New equipment unlocks when you complete the quest.
  • Huge buff to all accessories except the Silver Bangle. Everyone wants to equip the silver bangle for more skill points for most of the game. But now you might have a reason to want to use all of the other accessories instead.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2091621 Depot 2091621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link