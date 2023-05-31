Season 04 Narrated Trailer Premiere

Hello Miners,

You have waited patiently for us to reveal what you will get to experience in Season 04, and you won't have to wait much more - the Narrated Trailer for Season 04: Critical Corruption drops tomorrow, Thursday June 1st at 1 PM CEST here:

Following the premiere of the Narrated Trailer, this new season will be available on the Experimental Branch before its release on Thursday, June 15th.

What is that mawed monstrosity the dwarves are fighting? What's that coming out of their boots? Tune in tomorrow and find out!

Also, thank you to everyone for your support and feedback on the update to the Decontaminator DLC Pack we posted yesterday. We have been reading them all. We are really happy with where the DLC Pack is now - a heartfelt thanks for being part of this journey with us.

Rock and Stone!



With Love,

The Ghost Ship Crew