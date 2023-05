Share · View all patches · Build 11359370 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 13:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:

The "Dragonslayers" event has started.

The 6th season of the "Altar Protection" arena has started.

Speeded up the update of the health status above the characters' heads.

Fixed health update for world bosses.

Improved definition of hostility status in siege territory.

We wish you a pleasant game!